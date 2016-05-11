Not Your Grandma’s Tile

By: Marie Lasater

As Chris Storm creates another masterpiece in building design, she has enlisted the talent of Ted King for the incredible custom tile work throughout the home she is currently remodeling.

King, the owner of Ted’s Tile in Salem, has been in the tile business since the age of eight, working in his father’s tile business. He laughs, “The only time I took a break was when I served in the Army from 1976 – 1983.”

Working in ceramic, porcelain, and newer materials like pebbled inserts, King’s greatest demand is for bathroom and kitchen tiling and floors, with his favorite job being shower tiling, stating, “there is a lot to tiling a shower, most importantly making sure they don’t leak.” A popular request is heated tile floors, and King has installed several.

If a doctorate was awarded in tile work, Ted King surely has his PhD. “I really love tile work, and try to keep up with all the advances. I attend a couple of conferences every year.” He often works alone, saying “tile work isn’t for everyone. It’s heavy work, and we’re having a hard time finding young people to come into the trade.”

King admits he is enjoying working on the Storm home. “It’s an awesome job, and Mrs. Storm’s decorating is amazing. Her attention to detail is incredible, and this home is completely unique.” Some of the special features include the “brick” floor in the kitchen that is actually porcelain tile, and the shower walls in the master bath tiled with what looks just like aged barnwood, but is actually tile.

While Ted is in the field doing installations, wife Tammy and daughter Felicia run the tile shop located at 1712 W. Scenic River Blvd in Salem, helping customers choose their perfect style with hundreds of products from which to choose. Custom tile can even be personalized to your specifications. To see photos of his work, check out Ted’s Tile Facebook page, or visit the web site at www.tedstile.net. Call (573) 247-1343 for more information.