Paul Curtman, Candidate for State Auditor, guest speaker at Texas County Republican meeting

By Marie Lasater

The regular monthly meeting of the Texas County Republican meeting was held February 15th at the Houston Senior Center. The meeting was called to order by Vice Chairman Doyle Heiney, followed by an inspirational devotion delivered by Pastor Russ Stigall of the First Baptist church in Houston. The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Sgt. Robert MeMitry.

Robert Ross, Representative for Missouri’s 142nd District introduced the evening’s guest speaker, 109th District Rep. Paul Curtman. Curtman is seeking the office of Missouri State Auditor, as term limits expire in his current role. In his opening remarks, Ross, who usually talks to the group about pending bills and policy issues, characterized Curtman as a trusted friend and legislator, after serving together for six years in the Missouri House of Representatives. “We became friends early on,” stated Ross, “in view of our beliefs, and what we stand for. I know exactly where Paul Curtman stands; a Marine serving in the Middle East in support of Operation Enduring Freedom, founder of the Missouri legislature’s Freedom Caucus, I am proud to serve with the gentleman from Franklin.”

As Curtman took the podium, he acknowledged Rep. Robert Ross, declaring “there is not a more staunch defender of property rights than Robert Ross,” with the audience nodding in agreement. (Editor’s note: When the legislature is not in session, Ross is back home in Eunice, working in his trade as surveyor, and staying in touch with his constituents.)

Speaking directly from the start, Curtman stated “the current auditor is a walking disaster; using the office for political means. The office of the auditor has lost accountability. The auditor must tell it like it is, whether they are on the right or the left.”

Quoting Thomas Jefferson, Curtman went on to state, “Our peculiar security is in the possession of a written Constitution. Let us not make it a blank paper by construction.” “Our government was formed to serve the people, clearly spelled out in the Declaration of Independence, We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness. That to secure these rights, governments are instituted among men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed.”

Curtman went on to state, “Our country is in an identity crisis with more people voting for American Idol than those who show up to vote. Freedom is not free stuff; we have to evangelize for the sake of our own liberty.”

“My first job was pretty simple. I wore a gorilla costume and waved people in, showing them where to park. Government is also simple. Yes, it’s cumbersome wading though complex language, but in the end, the question is “Does this bill keep people free? Yes or No? Money operates a lot like food, the more money we send to the government, the bigger and stronger it grows. The more we keep in our own community, the more robust we become.”

Discussing the role of the auditor, Curtman said, “The auditor’s office is so important. The budget has risen 4 billion dollars from 6 years ago, and the rate of growth of government spending is currently at 20%. According to the Missouri Constitution, roads, education, and payment of debt are the only places we can spend money. Using an example pulled from MoDot audits, MoDot provides employee relocation assistance. There are many examples of this money being given to employees who don’t qualify, One employee owned two homes, He was transferred, and sold one of his homes for $30,000 less than he paid for it. MoDot cut him a $30,000.00 check. Looking at that $30,000, it actually translates to $120,000.00 misspent, due to the following reason. If that money was used on a qualified road or bridge program, the Federal Government gives back $4 per $1 spent. The state auditor should be leading on these issues. Former auditor (deceased) Thomas Schweich did lead on these issues. Galloway refused to support a bill that was initiated with him, due to the fact it was a “Republican bill.”

Curtman then took questions, including “What voice does the auditor have?” in regard to the auditor’s recommendations not being followed. Curtman responded, “There is a petition process by which the people can initiate an audit. The auditor should be accountable to the people, with follow up to ensure accountability of the agency audited.”

To learn more about Paul Curtman, check him out on Facebook, or go to his webpage, Paulcurtman.com. Email for Paul Curtman goes directly to his cell phone, and he responds to tweets!