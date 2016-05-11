Planned Roadwork on Hwy 63 begins Wednesday, August 30

August 25, 2017 – For immediate release

Resurfacing to Begin Next Week on Route 63 in Phelps and Texas Counties

PHELPS/TEXAS COUNTIES – Contractors working for the Missouri Department of Transportation will begin resurfacing U.S. Route 63 in Phelps and Texas counties on Wednesday, August 30.

Weather permitting, workers will begin repaving Route 63 from Route CC in Texas County to 800 feet south of the south Rolla city limits, a length of about 25 miles. One lane of Route 63 will be open during the work, with flaggers and a pilot car guiding traffic through the work zone. The entire project is scheduled for completion by Oct. 1.

Message boards will be in place to alert motorists of the work. Drivers are asked to use caution when driving through work zones.

For more information about this project or other transportation-related matters, please call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or log onto www.modot.org/central.

For more information, contact Assistant to the Assistant to the Resident Engineer Eric Abbott at (573) 265-0760 or MoDOT Communications at (573) 751-3322.