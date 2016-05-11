Pregnancy Resource Center Truck Pull had engines revved up for charity

By Katie Anderson

Managing Editor

Results from the truck pull will be announced in next week’s edition.

The Raymondville Fairgrounds had dirt flying with the Pregnancy Resource Center (PRC) Truck Pull Saturday night. The event, aptly named Pulling for a Heartbeat, is a fundraiser to support the PRC located in Houston.

At the event, there were vendors for people to get food, snow cones, and even ride a mechanical bull. The event also sold t-shirts, and there were raffles during the night.

Pregnancy Resource Center of South Central Missouri is located at 107 E. Pine St., in Houston. For more information, contact them at 417-967-1100.

Photos by Katie Anderson