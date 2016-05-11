Press Release from The Texas County Commission

Much confusion and misinformation from unofficial sources has arisen surrounding the arrest of Sheriff James Sigman.

The Commissioners are following RSMo 57.080 and our legal counsel’s advice as it pertains to this statute.

The Judicial System has issued a Quo Warranto that contains a provision “immediately enjoined from engaging in any activity or exercising any authority as a Sheriff of Texas County.” The Quo Warranto has been delivered to Sheriff Sigman. We have been in contact with Acting Sheriff Lasater and have been informed the paperwork has been served. Quo Warranto is a judicial request for the removal of Sheriff Sigman, if adjudicated, would constitute a confirmed vacancy. The Presiding Judge Beger has signed the document and it was requested the Quo Warranto be served to Sheriff Sigman this day. The other option would be for Sheriff Sigman to voluntarily resign his elected position. Either one of the above would permit the Commission to make an appointrnent. In the event of a confirmed vacancy we have spoken to several people that would be potential candidates for appointment,

The Commission cannot make an appointment until such time a confirmed vacancy has been established. This procedure could take a few days or several weeks. This procedure is not something the Commissioners have to deal with on any regular basis. We are doing our due diligence to adhere with RSMo 57.080.

We ask that the citizens continue to assist and support the Sheriff’s Office and Administrative Sheriff Marie Lasater. We want the citizens to know that the County of Texas is NOT without law enforcement protection.