Pulling for a Heartbeat raises money for young mothers in the county

By Melissa Gilmour

Staff Writer

melissa@thelickingnews.com

More than 50 beefed up trucks rolled into the Raymondville Fair Grounds on July 15 to put their muscle to test in an unbridled display of power, all while raising money for the Pregnancy Resource Center in Houston. The first annual Pulling for a Heartbeat Truck Pull saw trucks of all sizes and flair. With names like “Death” and “Slim Shady,” these trucks were the culmination their owner’s dedication, determination, and years of hard work. From monsters to the truck next door, there was a truck to suit any fancy. A popular truck with the kids was called “All Tooned Up,” and featured brightly colored cartoon characters along the length of the body.

Event organizer Guy Ceplina is well known for his truck pulling events. Ceplina has organized this popular pull in Raymondville for ten years, including this one, but began working with pulling events in 1994. “We had a really good turnout this year. It was, in fact, the best crowd I think we’ve ever had,” said Ceplina, “We’re glad people came out to support the Center and everyone seemed to have a really good time..” These competitions are wildly entertaining and display the hours of labor each driver has put into their vehicle. At the beginning of each pull, the truck aligns itself to the sled and volunteers hitch the truck and ensure that it is safely attached. When they get the green light, it’s an all out fight for the greatest distance. The dry and hot conditions made for impressive plumes of dust as these roaring engines struggled with all their might to make it to the end of the run.

Several vendors came selling food and drinks or handed out information. Members of the Pregnancy Resource center also came with information and a friendly staff to answer anyone’s questions about the center and their services. The Air Evac team made a special appearance at the event and flew over the event to the crowd’s delight.

The Pregnancy Resource Center of Houston has been helping young mothers in the area for over a year make important decisions about their future in a judgement-free environment. In the past year, PRC has helped over 90 clients ranging from the ages of 15 to 25. “We help women of all ages,” said Deborah Stockard the director of the center “We want to provide women with the support they need during their pregnancy and afterward.” The center helps guide women through their pregnancy while supporting them and arming them with the information they need to provide the best life for their children and themselves. “We have a program that helps educate these women. We provide them with videos, information pamphlets, and homework. When they complete the work we give them credit to buy things from our Boutique for the baby.”

Funding for the center has come exclusively from donations and fundraising. The truck pull was the fifth fundraising event that the center has hosted. “We have been very blessed to be able to meet our costs and still provide everything we do for free,” said Stockard “We have some amazing people who have donated to help keep us going.” The center provides many free services including ultrasounds, pregnancy testing, and guidance on family planning, adoptions, etc. The facility does not refer or perform abortions but provides pressure free advice for those who might be considering. “We want these women to know that they have options, and they have our support.”

Both Ceplina and Stockard felt a calling. For Stockhard it was the desire to help young women make the best, most informed decision about their lives, but ultimately to help impact the lives of the children born to women who are in need. Ceplina, a father himself, felt compelled to help after seeing for hismself the effect these decisions have on women. “I have known women that have made that decision, and to this day they still recall how old the baby would be. I think that if they had been given some guidance they would have been able to make a less painful decision.”

For more information on the Pregnancy Resource Center visit them online at http://prcsouthcentral.org/ or visit them on Facebook @PRCofSCM