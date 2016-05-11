Rain or shine, it was rodeo time!

By Marie Lasater

The 34th Annual PRCA Rodeo is now over, but the memories remain. Dust was definitely not a problem with rainstorms on both Thursday and Saturday night, with a brief respite on Friday. The rodeo arena saw a good turnout for all the events, rather than everyone just staying home; rodeo lovers brought raingear and umbrellas to watch their favorite cowgirls and cowboys compete.

A muddy arena on Saturday didn’t seem to faze the broncs, bulls or the cowboys, but Dusta Kimzeys’ trick pony Lickety Split was a little reluctant to lie down in the mud for probable self-preservation reasons. Steer wrestling was particularly a challenge, as the slippery livestock seemed to have a particular advantage in the mud, but the cowboys got the job done.

Placing first in the Bull Riding Go-Round was Sage Kimzey of Strong City, Oklahoma, with a total score of 89. First in Saddle Bronc Riding was Chance Masters of Leon, Iowa, with a score of 78; and Tim O’Connell placed first in Bareback Riding with a total score of 87, of Zwingle, Iowa. Jake Johnson of Mapleton, Kansas, had the best score in Steer Wrestling with a time of 4.8 seconds; first in Tie Down Roping was Jesse Hinkle of Powersville, Missouri, with a time of 8.7; and placing first in Barrel Racing was Melora Potter of Marion, Kentucky, with a time of 15.96 (Full results are available on our Facebook page).

At the Rodeo Saturday events on Main Street, Licking was blessed with a cloud cover in the morning, keeping temperatures down, and bringing out hundreds of people of all ages, to enjoy the carnival atmosphere with booths, bounce houses, specialty foods, pony rides and games for the kids.

The cloud cover lifted and the sun came out just in time for the rodeo parade, which proceeded down Main Street, lined with smiling parade goers. Placing first in the Float Competition was Boone Creek Baptist Church; second place was a tie between The Unicorn and Full of Bull with Edna & Wade Bisker; and Hickory Manor placed third.