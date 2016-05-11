Rickey Green sentenced to 25 years in prison

Rickey Green’s actions, which caused severe injuries to his mother and injuries to two other family members has ended with prison sentences of fifteen years, five years and five years. On July 21, 2017 the Honorable Judge William D. Hickle presided over Rickey Green’s pleas of guilty and sentenced him to the Missouri Department of Corrections. Furthermore, Judge Hickle, after a motion to revoke probation was filed, revoked Mr. Green’s probation for felony child support and sentenced Mr. Green to four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections.

Green, age 34, pled guilty to two counts of assault in the first degree and one count of armed criminal action for his actions on June 12, 2017. On June 12, 2017, Green was moving from his mother’s house when he unexpectedly pulled a co2 powered pellet pistol from his belongings and shot his mother in the head multiple times at point blank range. Green then pulled a knife on his stepfather who knocked the gun from Green’s hands. Green’s mother will need surgery to remove the pellets from her skull.

After a thorough investigation by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department a probable cause statement and evidence was submitted to the Texas County Prosecuting Attorney for review. Based on the evidence a Texas County Grand Jury indicted the defendant. Green was arrested and held without bond until the guilty plea.

“Assaults are serious offenses, especially ones that cause severe injuries. The victim is lucky it was only a pellet pistol and not a real gun, otherwise this case would likely have been much worse. These crimes require the defendant to serve a mandatory 85 percent of his sentence, so Mr. Green will be in prison for a long time.” Said Parke Stevens Jr., Texas County Prosecuting Attorney.

The Texas County Prosecutor wants to express sorrow to all the victims and hopes this sentence gives them some relief that justice was served. Further, the Texas County Prosecutor wants to thank all the law enforcement officers and departments who worked this case, Judge William Hickle for overseeing the cases, and defense counsel for Mr. Green. The actions of all these individuals enable the criminal justice system to seek justice.