Rief sentenced to 16 years in prison for fatal 2015 accident

By Melissa Gilmour

Staff Writer

Melissa@thelickingnews.com

Licking, Mo. A Bucyrus man has been sentenced to 16 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to three charges including in Involuntary Manslaughter, Assault in the second degree, and Driving while intoxicated. Sean Rief, age 28, was sentenced by Judge Beger on February 15, 2017, for his actions on September 25, 2015, which led to an accident that claimed the life of Amber Brignole and caused David Mathis to lose his leg.

Rief was operating a motor vehicle and struck a vehicle driven by Amber Brignole head on, killing her, and sideswiped a motorcycle driven by David Mathis, causing him to lose a leg. When emergency personnel arrived at the scene, Rief smelt of alcohol and was medically evacuated where he received intensive care treatment. Testing of his blood showed him to be under the influence of alcohol and other controlled substances.

After a thorough investigation, the Missouri State Highway Patrol submitted a probable cause statement and evidence to the Texas County Prosecuting Attorney for review. Based on the evidence submitted, the Texas County Grand Jury indicted the defendant. Reif was arrested and plead guilty to the charges. Rief received ten years for involuntary manslaughter, and six years for assault. Both sentences are to be served consecutively and the defendant must serve thirty days in the Texas County Jail for driving intoxicated.

“Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs is a serious offense. Mr. Rief’s actions have left a family without a mother, a family without a daughter, and a man without a leg. Sixteen years is an appropriate sentence under the authorized ranges of punishment. This individual will be serving consecutive prison time for the actions that took a young lady’s life and the leg of another man,” said Parke Stevens Jr., Texas County Prosecuting Attorney in a statement.

“[I] want to express [my] sorrow for the family and friends of Amber Brignole and hope their grieving is lessened now that Amber’s killer has been punished.” Stevens wrote. After the nearly two-year court hearings, the families of the victims can now begin to move forward. Anthony Brignole, Amber’s husband and father to their seven-year-old daughter, expressed his relief to The Licking News. “It’s not going to bring Amber back,” said Brignole, “But I’m glad it’s over now.” People took to social media after news of the sentencing was released. Some shared Brignole’s relief that it was over, while others felt that sentencing was too light.

“[I] want to thank all the law enforcement officers and departments who worked this unfortunate case; Judge John Beger for overseeing the case, and defense counsel for Mr. Reif. The actions of all these individuals enable the criminal justice system to seek justice.” Stevens wrote.