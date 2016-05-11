Rowdy Douglas appointed interim Sheriff for Texas County

In a press release issued by the Texas County Commission on July 24 at 9:39 am, the following announcement was made:

The Texas County Commission has determined through legal counsel that a CONFIRMED VACANCY has been created in the sheriff’s office. This is based on an opinion received from our legal counsel.

A number of potential candidates were contacted to act as sheriff until the general election in November. A selection has been made. A discussion with acting sheriff Marie Lasater, plus several other members of the law enforcement community has taken place and concur with our selection.

It is our pleasure to announce Mr. Rowdy Douglas has been appointed sheriff to fill the vacancy created by the recent events until the General Election in November 2018.

Rowdy Douglas has served as a detective for the sheriff’s office and is familiar with the various challenges presented to the office. He is qualified to hold the position. Douglas at this time does not plan on filing for the position that will appear on November’s ballot.

Both political parties central committee will be notified and may put forth their nominee for the November General Election Ballot. The voter’s choice would allow the winning candidate to serve out the unexpired term created by this CONFIRMED VACANCY.

A swearing in ceremony was held at the Texas County Justice Center at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 24, 2018.