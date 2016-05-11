Senior Center Sweetheart Dinner

By Marie Lasater

On Saturday night, February 11th the Fox Community room was filled with Senior couples, senior friends and young volunteers gathering to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

The hall was festively decorated with heart shaped balloons, red tablecloths sprinkled with glittery hearts, and plenty of romantic chocolates in the form of roses decorating the tables. At the sit-down dinner, pork roast with all the trimmings was served by teenaged volunteers Mady Tune, Addie Williams, Shakoda Swaringim, Ashley Garrison, and Allie Steiner; giving those present plenty of time to catch up with friends and neighbors while dining.

The Bushwhackers, a local bluegrass group, provided the music for the evening, but not all of the entertainment. When the Bushwhackers finished their set, Senior Center Director and Master of Ceremonies Cindy Wampner was able to persuade other talented local singers, including Mady Tune with Shakoda Swaringim and Jennifer and Darius Wentz to come forward and entertain the guests as the votes for the Valentine King and Queen were counted.

Almost 20 couples were in the running to become this year’s Valentine royalty. Votes were a penny apiece, and voting was heavy, raising an astonishing $602 to be used toward completion of the new building. Receiving the most votes and crowned King and Queen were Don and Dorothy Lotz, married for 62 years.

At the end of the evening, diners were instructed to check under their seats; valentine hearts with door prizes were taped there for several lucky winners.

Senior Center members helping to make the event a success were Sue Storm, Marilyn Cantrell, Reggia Ward, Dot Pursifull, and Pam Ogden.