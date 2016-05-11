Sheriff Sigman releases an official statement about jail escape

In a statement issued to The Licking News on November 18, Sheriff Sigman sought to shed light on the events of November 14 which led to the escape of Daniel Campbell.

“On November 14, 2016 a construction crew was doing repairs on a padded cell which is located at the end of the intake hall next to the door that enters the sally port. This construction crew had their supplies in the sally port and the sally port door was open at this time.” The statement reads.

Sigman stated that between 5:19 pm and 5:33 pm a worker with the construction company completing the repairs had placed a bucket in the doorway, which prevented this secure door from latching. At 5:33 pm a correctional officer led Campbell out of his cell which was located in the intake hallway. Campbell was not secured to the bench, via a leg iron, by the correctional officer on duty while he was using the phone.

“At approximately 5:38 pm Campbell hung up the phone and ran for the door which was propped open. Campbell ran out through the Sally port and into the dark before a correctional officer could see which way he ran” The report went on to state.

“This incident occurred as a result of very basic rules and protocols not being followed. As this office moves forward from this event, I will be implementing a training refresher for all correctional officers and new safeguards will be put into place in the event we have to use an outside source for construction or repairs in the future.

This issue has been addressed internally and two employees have had their employment terminated. All efforts will be made to assure an incident like this never happens again. I ask that the Citizens of Texas County continue to support their local law enforcement and know that my command staff and I will work diligently to correct all the wrongs that led up to this escape.

The Texas County Jail is a very well built and secure facility, this escape was a result of human error and failure to follow protocol.”