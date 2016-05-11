Sign the Petition: State Funeral for Last WWII Medal of Honor Recipient

In September, State Funeral for World War II Veterans launched a nationwide petition drive to convince the President of the United States to designate a state funeral in Washington D.C. for the last surviving Medal of Honor recipient from World War II. This single state funeral would provide special recognition, and serve as a final salute to the 16 million men and women who served in our armed forces from 1941 to 1945.

In total, 472 Medals of Honor were awarded to World War II servicemen. Only four of these recipients are living today. They are Hershel “Woody” Williams, US Marine Corp Corporal of West Virginia; Charles Coolidge, U.S. Army Technical Sergeant of Tennessee; Robert D. Maxwell, U.S. Army Technician Fifth Grade of Oregon; and Francis S. Currey, U.S. Army Private First Class of New York.

“The United States has held many funerals for famous Generals, but never one for an enlisted man,” said Bill McNutt, Co-Founder and Chairman. “We are working hard all across the country with patriotic individuals like Richard LaBrash to make this state funeral a reality. It is time for an enlisted man to lie in state at our national capital in Washington.”

LaBrash served in the United States Army for 8 years, and is a member of the American Legion Walker-Roney Post 99 in Salem where he has held office as Adjutant, Finance Officer, and Chaplain. Richard also serves on the Honor Guard and the Color Guard. Currently, he stays busy serving as a Veterans Advocate and the volunteer Chaplain for the St. James Veterans Home, as well as other business pursuits. La Brash is happily married to his wife, Judith of 49 years. Together they have two sons.

“We are so excited for Mr. LaBrash to bring his diverse background and proven leadership experience to the role of Missouri State Board Chairman,” said McNutt. “The National Board of Directors joins me in welcoming Richard to our leadership.”

Ten World War II Medal of Honor recipients were from Missouri. We are proud to partner with Missouri to help honor all of their veterans for their heroic contributions to our country.

The state of Missouri is in pursuit of growing their State Board. If you would like to nominate someone, or joining Mr. LaBrash on the board yourself, please contact him directly at rlabrash@defbar.com

About State Funeral for World War II Veterans

State Funeral for World War II Veterans exists to convince the President of the United States to designate a single state funeral for the last Medal of Honor recipient from World War II as a final salute to the 16 million men and women of the Greatest Generation who served in our armed forces from 1941 to 1945. For more information on how to join us in this mission, please visit www.worldwar2salute.org.

If you’d like to sign the petition to designate a single state funeral for the last Medal of Honor recipient from World War II, you can sign at The Licking News or Rinne’s Fast and Friendly here in Licking.