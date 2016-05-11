St. Louis Man arrested and charged in double shooting

By Melissa Gilmour

Staff Writer

melissa@thelickingnews.com

A St. Louis Man was charged and arrested Friday, March 9 after two people were treated for gunshot wounds in Licking. Michael L. Hunter, a 35-year-old resident of St. Louis, was charged with 2 counts of armed criminal action, 2 counts of domestic assault, and one count of unlawful possession of a weapon following a shooting on Wednesday, March 8.

The Texas County Sheriff’s Department received a call at approximately 2:00 P.M. about the shooting which took place near Hwy N and Hwy 32 west of Licking. Two unidentified male victims made their way to the ambulance base in Licking where they were transported to the Texas County Memorial Hospital for moderate injuries. The victims spoke with Sheriff’s Deputies who began investigating the incident.

Approximately an hour later, Texas County 911 responded to call about a vehicle fire on Highway 32/Hilcrest Rd. west of Licking, near Mason’s Bridge. MoDOT workers in the area spotted smoke and alerted 911 to the fire. The fire quickly spread from the newer model truck to an abandoned residence on the property. The Licking Rural Fire Department who had responded to the scene called for additional assistance.

The Texas County Sheriff’s Department investigated the scene and stated in a release that fire was both isolated and related to the shootings that occurred earlier in the day. By 4:00 p.m. the Sheriff’s Department had obtained a warrant for Hunter who was considered armed and dangerous. Hunter, who has ties to the area, was taken into custody at approximately 6:45 p.m.

At this time, it is unknown the motives behind the Wednesday crimes. Hunter is being held without bond at the Texas County Justice Center.