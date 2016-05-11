Still time to sign up for 4H

There’s still time to sign up for the 2017 – 2018 4H year that runs from October 1, 2017 through September 30, 2018. There are lots of exciting projects, ranging from camping to rabbitry, cake decorating to dairy and beef cattle. Love horses and don’t have a horse? There is even a “Horseless Horse” project! Our local 4H chapter here in Licking has been one of the most dynamic in the area.

Meetings are held the second Tuesday of each month at 6 pm at the Licking Elementary cafeteria. Last Tuesday night, four new leaders were introduced; Jenn Strohschein, Flo Crisp, Sarah Pereslete and Erin Head. As a pre-meeting project, the younger members made pinecone bird feeders, and had a blast! Tiffany Hines from the Texas County Fair Board was present to discuss the upcoming fair, including deadlines for those who will be showing their animals at this year’s fair. Everyone was excited to learn that the 2018 Texas County Fair will feature a Dairy show, hosted by the South Central Holstein Dairy Association.

4-H projects can be completed in as little as 6 hours, and teach a variety of skills, including leadership. 4H is always in need of project leaders for activities, parents and other adults who would like to share their knowledge and head up a project are welcomed.

4-H involves a wonderful group of community minded young people and adults. Shy children grow in to leaders, learning public speaking, and holding positions ranging from President to Historian. Last year, Abby Terrill, the 4-H recorder wrote a regular column for the newspaper about 4H activities. Relationships forged at 4H carry over into school activities, helping children gain confidence. If you want to check it out, just come to the next meeting on March 8th at 6 pm at the elementary cafeteria. For more information, email flojeancrisp@gmail.com. Hope to see you there!