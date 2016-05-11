Structure fire on Sackett Road ends with minimal damage

Shortly before noon on Monday, a structure fire broke out in a small barn on Sackett Road. The fire was believed to be started by a heat lamp, in use to warm newborn baby goats. Property owner Robert Enfield and son Tanner found they were dealing with frozen water hoses, but quickly extinguished the fire with water from the troughs, and got all the animals out safely, amid thick smoke.

Licking fire responded and thoroughly extinguished and removed smouldering hay from the building. In a situation that could have been much worse, only a heat lamp and light socket were lost, in addition to 10 -15 bales of hay. Other than smoke damage, the barn is intact, and all animals are alive and healthy.