Sunday Afternoon Fire leaves home in ashes

Sunday afternoon the Licking Fire Department was called out for a fire at 305 Walker Street in Licking. Thought to originate from the microwave, neighbors reportedly used fire extinguishers to put out the kitchen fire prior to arrival of the fire department. The home was thoroughly inspected and cleared by the Fire Department, including the attic, only to reignite a few hours later. Despite the efforts of Licking and Houston fire departments and the deployment of multiple personnel, the fire resulted in a total loss to the structure, also involving one wall of the adjoining residence. The Red Cross was called out to assist homeowner Velena Ingram and her family, and the Fire Marshall has been contacted.