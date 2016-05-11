Texas County Fair featured new events

By Katie Anderson

Managing Editor

The Texas County Fair and 108th annual Old Settlers Reunion was held at the Houston Area Chamber of Commerce Fairgrounds July 25-28.

This year’s nightly events included:

Thursday was the ATV Rodeo by Northwest Texas County Lion’s Club.

Pony pull Friday, along with Garold McCoy and the South 63 Band.

Hawk Nelson in concert on Saturday, with “One” as the opening act.

The daily events included:

Wednesday, July 25 – Horticulture, field crops, agriculture mechanics, home economics and junior fair entries; sheep show; and rabbit show.

Thursday, July 26 – Market animal exhibitor pictures; poultry show; horticulture, field crops, agriculture mechanics, home economics and junior fair judging; meat goat judging; and sheep and goat fashion show.

Friday, July 27 – Swine judging; dairy feeder steers, market and breeding beef judging; and dairy goat judging.

Saturday, July 28 – Dairy judging; South Central Holstein show; general award ceremony; supporters dinner; and junior livestock sale.

Also during the Friday events, Houston High School’s Future Farmers of America (FFA) hosted an Ag Olympics event. It included games for kids of all ages and took place after the dairy goat show.

Included in the Texas County Fair board officers were Darren Ice, chairman; Curtis Rouse, vice chairman; Tiffany Hines, secretary and show secretary; Emma Hohenberger, treasurer and show secretary; Renee Ice, co-chair treasurer and show secretary; Gwen Sprouse, youth chairman; Tanner Enfield, co-chair youth chairman; Karri Keller, show secretary; and Abby Gaither, show secretary.

Department superintendents included Curtis Rouse, agriculture mechanics; Gary Allen, beef; Rodney Preheim, co-chair beef; Abby Ice, dairy; Karri Keller, co-chair dairy; Betty Baney, home economics and horticulture/flowers; Sherri Allen, co-chair home economics and co-chair horticulture/flowers; Abbe Sprouse, sheep; Dawn Sprouse, co-chair sheep; Diane Colville, goats; Tanner Enfield, co-chair goats; Rachel Brotherton, swine; Jonathan Collins, co-chair swine; Traci Engield, rabbits; Sherri Lay, co-chair rabbits; Ted Witte, poultry; Brittany Witte, co-chair poultry; Robert Engield, youth coordinator; and Dawn Sprouse, cook shack.