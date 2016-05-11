Texas County Museum of Art and History hosts 14th year opening reception

By Marie Lasater

The Texas County Museum of Art and History, located at 112 South Main Street, opened the doors for its 14th year March 25 from 2-4 p.m.

Often a noted local artist or author is featured as the museum opens each spring, but this year was a little different, as museum curator Ellen Reynolds focused the open house on our local, very talented high school students.

Greeting visitors as they entered the museum was a display of fine art, consisting of paintings by art students of Mrs. Felecia Ellis.

Prior to the formal program, museum patrons browsed through the wide variety of museum offerings, including Picassos, Remingtons, and other notable works of art.

Inviting aspiring artists, a sign up table was available for upcoming classes in a variety of media, with acclaimed local artists as instructors.

The capella choir “The Cat’s Meow,” under the direction of teacher Briana Link, performed three songs. Everyone was pitch perfect, and received a hearty round of applause by all present.

Following the vocal performance was an instrumental trio performance by students of Cathy Paton. Kelly Bonnell on saxophone, Victoria Bonnell on clarinet, and Jacelyn Jacob on flute performed “The Darkened Woods,” by Kelly Lendt. These remarkable young ladies have earned a prized space in the upcoming state competition, a huge honor and acknowledgement of their talent.

Refreshments were provided by the advanced food class under the direction of teacher Brooke Kuhn.

It was a delightful afternoon of music and art. The museum proved to have excellent acoustics, and everyone in attendance was very proud of our talented local students.

Be sure to visit our local museum. The art collection changes regularly, and art workshops are ongoing and open to everyone. The Museum is open Monday and Tuesday from 11 a. m. to 5 p.m. March through November.