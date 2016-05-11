Texas County sheriff and deputy arrested on eight counts

The Licking News

Texas County Sheriff James L. Sigman, 48, of Eunice, was arrested on eight counts by Texas County Coroner Marie Lasater, assisted by the Missouri Highway Patrol. Sigman was arrested at 5 p.m. July 18, along with Lieutenant Deputy Jennifer H. Tomaszewski, 38, of Eunice.

Both Sigman and Tomaszewski had charges of:

• Felony assault first degree

• Felony robbery first degree

• Felony endangering the welfare of a child first degree

• Felony unlawful use of a weapon

• Felony harrassment

• Felony endangering the welfare of a child second degree

• Misdemeanor misuse of official information by a public servant

• Misdemeanor false impersonation

Sigman was held in the Greene County Jail pending payment of bond. Tomaszewski was held in the Shannon County Jail pending payment of bond. Each have a bond of $500,000.

The above charges are mere accusation and not evidence of guilt. Evidence in support of the charges must be presented before a court of competent jurisdiction whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.