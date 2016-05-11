Texas County Voters Guide to Amendments and Propositions

By Scott Hamilton

Co-publisher

Among the amendments and propositions on the state ballot this election day are three separate measures on the legalization of medicinal marijuana. The ballot wording is very limited, so knowledge of each measure would be beneficial beforehand.

Amendment 2, proposed by Initiative Petition, states: “Shall the Missouri Constitution be amended to allow the use of marijuana for medical purposes, and create regulations and licensing/certification procedures for marijuana and marijuana facilities; impose a 4 percent tax on the retail sale of marijuana and use funds from these taxes for health and care services for military veterans by the Missouri Veterans Commission and to administer the program to license/certify and regulate marijuana and marijuana facilities? This proposal is estimated to generate annual taxes and fees of $18 million for state operating costs and veterans’ programs, and $6 million for local governments. Annual state operating costs are estimated to be $7 million.”

The full 14 page text of amendment 2 are available online at https://www.sos.mo.gov/CMSImages/Elections/Petitions/2018-051.pdf. It was sponsored by a group called New Approach Missouri and is the only one of the three proposals that allow for “home grow.” It has numerous endorsements, including groups such as the Missouri Epilepsy Foundation. It would tax marijuana at 4 percent and spend the $18 million in expected annual taxes and fees on veterans programs. It would cost the state $7 million in annual operating costs.

Amendment 3, proposed by Initiative Petition, states, “Shall the Missouri Constitution be amended to: allow the use of marijuana for medical purposes, and create regulations and licensing procedures for marijuana and marijuana facilities; impose a 15 percent tax on the retail sale of marijuana, and a tax on the wholesale sale of marijuana flowers and leaves per dry-weight ounce to licensed facilities and use funds from these taxes to establish and fund a state research institute to conduct research with the purpose of developing cures and treatments for cancer and other incurable diseases or medical conditions? This proposal is estimated to generate annual taxes and fees of $66 million. State governmental entities estimate initial implementation costs of $186,000 and increased annual operating costs of $500,000.”

The full 20-page text of amendment 3 is available online at https://www.sos.mo.gov/CMSImages/Elections/Petitions/2018-041.pdf. It is sponsored and intimately linked to Brad Bradshaw, a Springfield lawyer and doctor who has loaned the campaign at least $1.5 million. In this proposal, the majority of funds from the cultivation, manufacture and sale of marijuana would be spent on creating what Bradshaw says would be a world-class cancer research center in Missouri. The center would be headed by Dr. Bradshaw and a nine member board of his choosing. Bradshaw would have only a temporary, unpaid role in setting up the institute. But there is no set time limit on when he would be removed.

Proposition C, proposed by Initiative Petition, states, “Do you want to amend Missouri law to: • remove state prohibitions on personal use and possession of medical cannabis (marijuana) with a written certification by a physician who treats a patient diagnosed with a qualifying medical condition; • remove state prohibitions on growth, possession, production, and sale of medical marijuana by licensed and regulated facilities, and a facility’s licensed owners and employees; • impose a 2% tax on the retail sale of medical marijuana; and • use funds from this tax for veterans’ services, drug treatment, early childhood education, and for public safety in cities with a medical marijuana facility? State government entities estimate initial and one-time costs of $2.6 million, annual costs of $10 million, and annual revenues of at least $10 million. Local government entities estimate no annual costs and are expected to have at least $152,000 in annual revenues.

The full 50-page text of Proposition C is available online at https://www.sos.mo.gov/CMSImages/Elections/Petitions/2018-271.pdf. It’s sponsored by a group called Missourians for Patient Care as a solid attempt to bring medical marijuana to Missouri. It only modifies Missouri law and does not change the constitution. It will provide additional funds to the state’s Division of Liquor Control as the administrative arm of the measure.

In addition to the medicinal marijuana ballot issues, we have two additional amendments and three additional Propositions, all of which have a much larger impact on the citizens of Missouri than are shown by the text of the ballots. Once again, it is important to take the time to read before you vote.

Amendment 1, proposed by Initiative Petition, states, “Shall the Missouri Constitution be amended to: change process and criteria for redrawing state legislative districts during reapportionment; change limits on campaign contributions that candidates for state legislature can accept from individuals or entities; establish a limit on gifts that state legislators, and their employees, can accept from paid lobbyists; prohibit state legislators, and their employees, from serving as paid lobbyists for a period of time; prohibit political fundraising by candidates for or members of the state legislature on State property and require legislative records and proceedings to be open to the public? State governmental entities estimate annual operating costs may increase by $189,000. Local governmental entities expect no fiscal impact.” The full five-page text of Amendment 1 is available at https://www.sos.mo.gov/CMSImages/Elections/Petitions/2018-048.pdf.

Amendment 4, proposed by the 99th General Assembly (second regular session) HJR 59 states, “Do you want to amend the Missouri constitution to: remove language limiting bingo game advertising that a court ruled unenforceable; and allow a member of a licensed organization conducting bingo games to participate in the management of bingo games after being a member of the organization for six months instead of the current two years? State and local governmental entities estimate no costs or savings from this proposal.” The full two-page text of Amendment 4 is available at https://www.sos.mo.gov/CMSImages/Elections/Petitions/HJR59-SignedCopy.pdf.

Proposition B, proposed by Initiative Petition, states, “Do you want to amend Missouri law to: increase the state minimum wage to $8.60 per hour with 85 cents per hour increase each year until 2023, when the state minimum wage would be $12.00 per hour; exempt government employers from the above increase and increase the penalty for paying employees less than the minimum wage? State and local governments estimate no direct costs or savings from the proposal, but operating costs could increase by an unknown annual amount that could be significant. State and local government tax revenue could change by an unknown annual amount ranging from a $2.9 million decrease to a $214 million increase depending on business decisions.”

The full two-page text of Proposition B is available at https://www.sos.mo.gov/CMSImages/Elections/Petitions/2018-204.pdf. Item number four in the proposition text requires special attention. It exempts public institutions like schools, police departments, and state-funded universities from having to increase the minimum wage for their employees. This is how they are eliminating any cost to the state on the proposition, so be aware of this important distinction between public and private employers.

Proposition D, proposed by the 99th General Assembly (second regular session) SS 2 HB 1460 states, “Shall Missouri law be amended to fund Missouri state law enforcement by increasing the motor fuel tax by two and one half cents per gallon annually for four years beginning July 1, 2019, exempt Special Olympic, Paralympic, and Olympic prizes from state taxes, and to establish the Emergency State Freight Bottleneck Fund? If passed, this measure will generate at least $288 million annually to the State Road Fund to provide for the funding of Missouri state law enforcement and $123 million annually to local governments for road construction and maintenance.” The full five-page text of Proposition D is available at https://www.sos.mo.gov/CMSImages/Elections/Petitions/SS2forHB1460-SignedCopy.pdf.

We all know how the infrastructure in our state has deteriorated, especially in the rural areas. We have several poorly maintained low water crossings and bridges in the area. It is important to read the entire proposition, however, and notice that they have included a non-related issue regarding eliminating a tax on Olympic medalists, which is completely unrelated, and likely should have been treated as a separate ballot issue.

The complexity of these issues makes it imperative that everyone becomes a more informed voter before heading out to the polls. Just because the ballot language sounds good doesn’t mean the actual law backs this up. For instance, many citizens in other states approved laws legalizing medical marijuana, and are now finding that their particular law does not enable access as they believed it would. Research the issues other states are having and follow the provided links to the full text of each proposition/amendment. Weigh the risks and benefits before casting your vote. Vote your conscience but vote informed!