The Licking Church of Christ welcomes new minister, Colten Wilson

By Marie Lasater

Publisher

New to Licking, but certainly not new to preaching, minister Colten Wilson delivered his first sermon at The Licking Church of Christ March 4, one day after arriving to his new home just last week from Ash Grove. The topic of his first sermon? Prayers; specifically how Jesus taught us to pray.

As a 2017 graduate of the Memphis School of Preaching, Wilson began giving sermons on youth days at his church, and part-time three years ago in Mississippi. The 23-year-old fresh-faced young preacher grew up in a church home, with, “parents who came to Christ before I was born.”

With a passion to, “promote the gospel truth,” Wilson lists his goals in a biblical manner, supporting each with passages from the Bible. His first goal is to deliver the simple pure gospel given by God, 2 Timothy 3:16-17, emphasizing that there is, “No portion that man put in there that God didn’t want in there;” 2 Peter 1 19-21: “Not by the will of man, but by God.”

As his second goal, Wilson desires to, “promote the light of Christ, as Christ gave it to us, aligning ourselves with the Scripture, and not deviating that we can be acceptable to God,” Revelations 22: 18-19.

Basing everything off scripture, in the course of our 45-minute meeting, Wilson reviewed with me God’s plan of salvation. First, we have to hear the word of God; without hearing, we cannot have faith. We must believe on its truths, and repent of our sins, confess that Jesus is the Christ, Romans 10:9-10, and recognize that one must be baptized to be cleansed from sins, remaining faithful and doing as Christ says, “Faithful unto death,” Rev. 2:10.

Minister Colten Wilson’s vision for The Licking Church of Christ is to be a light in the community, as Christ tells us, helping people not only spiritually, but with physical and other problems by being charitable to the community with time and money.

Minister Wilson emphasizes that he is just that: a minister, and not a pastor, and states that the books of Titus and Timothy list the qualifications of pastors that include being a blameless steward of God, a husband of one wife (Wilson is not married), faithful children (no children yet), as he smiles and modestly says, “I still have a lot to learn.”

All are invited to welcome minister Colten Wilson, and hear the gospel. Sunday worship times at The Licking Church of Christ are 10:45 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.