The Odd Couple comes to Licking

The Licking Community Theatre will perform the 1985 adaptation of the hit play “The Odd Couple” by Neil Simon. Simon’s twist on his own classic sets two women at the center of the comedy. Florence Unger (played by Georgia Merrick) and Olive Madison (played by Melissa Gilmour) find themselves as hilariously unlikely roommates when Florence becomes suddenly single. The female version of The Odd Couple was first presented on Broadway by Emanuel Azenberg, Wayne M. Rogers, and The Shubert Organization at the Broadhurst Theatre on June 11, 1985.

In every Neil Simon play, there is always a lesson to be learned. Throughout the play we get to know, and like, both Florence and Olive as they learn to change their ways. “When we talked about performing this piece, there were no better actresses to play the roles of Florence and Olive that Georgia and Melissa,” said Colin Ellis, director. “They naturally have a strong friendship, but have their differences that make for great on stage chemistry.”

During the casting process, several people from the community stepped forward to help bring the play to life. “We have a fantastic cast for this performance,” said Ellis, “Starring in the roles of Olive and Florence are our two seasoned actresses who have been with us from our first performance. But delightfully, we have some newcomers who have added a great dynamic to this production.” The Female version of ‘The Odd Couple’ also stars Malachi Adams as Manolo Constanzuela, Stephanie Homeyer as Sylvie, Nicolette Dodd as Mickey, Tonya Pogue as Renee, and Karen Brown as Vera.

Performances will be held at the Annex on Main St., under the green awning, April 28, 29, 30. Friday and Saturday performances are at 7:00 p.m. Sunday matinees at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are $5.00 each and are available at the door or at The Licking News. Seating is limited and advanced tickets are encouraged.