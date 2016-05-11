The Piney River Covey of Quail Forever Holds Youth Shoot

Almost everyone has had the delightful experience of walking through a field in the morning or early evening and hearing the rustle of small wings, and seeing a covey of quail take flight from the tall grass in one graceful movement. Perhaps we haven’t seen this quite as often lately, but a dedicated group of volunteers in Licking is striving to improve quail habitat. In the words of the late Bill Yoder, a huge champion in the effort, “What is good for quail is good for everyone.”

Bobwhite quail offer many benefits to the ecosystem. These small birds eat hundreds of insects per day, provide an excellent food source, and are much valued by hunters. Quail have a remarkable reproductive potential, but with their natural habitat declining, the quail population is at risk. There is good news, however, because with thoughtful habitat management high quail densities can be maintained for decades, benefiting both man and environment. A local organization, The Piney River Covey of Quail Forever, in conjunction with the Missouri Department of Conservation, offers both expert advice and habitat support for the farmer, rancher or homeowner who wishes to create ideal conditions for quail.

Quail do best when they are attracted to the area. Simply buying the birds and letting them loose does not result in sustainable reproductive rates. Rather, quail need a place to nest, brood, loaf, escape and feed. Our native warm season grasses provide tall, overhead protection with an open area underneath for nesting. Clump grasses provide a sort of nursery where the baby quail congregate. Foxtail provides a food source in the fall. Our wild plum, blackberry, aromatic sumac and false indigo plants, readily available from the George White State Nursery in Licking, also improve conditions for quail. Once quail adopt a habitat, they tend to stay close to home.

The Quail Forever organization is also dedicated to our local youth, with the motto “No Child Left Indoors.” The group’s mission includes passing on the hunting tradition to its younger members. A youth hunt was held last Saturday at the home of Bob and Leann Green, emphasizing hunting training, gun safety, and marksmanship. Over the course of the day, young hunters bagged approximately 18 birds. The day included a demonstration by Mike Carosello of MC Labs, showcasing the skills of the retriever dogs he trains, on both land and water.

Approximately 40 people attended last weekend’s shoot, and new members are welcomed. If you would like more information, contact Lesly Holt-Richards at Lesly.Holt@mdc.mo.gov.