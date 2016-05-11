UPDATE: Accident on HWY 63 still being cleared

April 5, 2017

Six emergency vehicles and several emergency responders are still working to clear the accident on Highway 63 South approximately 3 miles north of Houston in the 9400 block.  Drivers should expect delays when traveling southbound.

About the Author

Melissa Gilmour
Melissa is the Digital Content Manager and Staff Writer at The Licking News.

2 Comments on "UPDATE: Accident on HWY 63 still being cleared"

  1. Pamala | April 5, 2017 at 11:27 pm | Reply

    What happened? Is the driver ok? We’re there other vehicles involved?

    • Marie Lasater | April 6, 2017 at 12:21 am | Reply

      There were 3 vehicles involved. The Kenworth semi truck sideswiped a 3/4 ton truck and a load trailer going in the opposite direction. One person suffered minor injuries – the female driver of the Kenworth. The other 2 drivers were ok.

