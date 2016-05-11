UPDATE: Accident on HWY 63 still being cleared

Six emergency vehicles and several emergency responders are still working to clear the accident on Highway 63 South approximately 3 miles north of Houston in the 9400 block. Drivers should expect delays when traveling southbound.
What happened? Is the driver ok? We’re there other vehicles involved?
There were 3 vehicles involved. The Kenworth semi truck sideswiped a 3/4 ton truck and a load trailer going in the opposite direction. One person suffered minor injuries – the female driver of the Kenworth. The other 2 drivers were ok.