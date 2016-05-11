UPDATE: Licking Police Assisted Texas County Sheriff’s Department investigation

UPDATE: With the events which occurred yesterday, Chief of Police Scott Lindsey has stated that he believes that there is no danger to the public. The Licking Police Department assisted the Texas County Sheriff’s Department in an investigation related to the events. No more information is available at this time.
About the Author
Melissa Gilmour
Melissa is the Digital Content Manager and Staff Writer at The Licking News.
