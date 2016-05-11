Update: Long sighted on Deason Drive in Licking

1/29/17 Licking, MO. We have just confirmed a reported sighting of John Long, the escaped prisoner,on Deason Drive off Hwy 32. He was seen standing next to a house and running through a field in the area. MSHP has set up a command post, and air surveillance is in progress. Will update as details come in, hopefully with suspect in custody.
Additional information: He was seen running straight South on Deason Rd. toward the river. After searching several sheds and buildings in the area, Personnel from Jefferson City returned to their base at approx. 2:20 pm.
