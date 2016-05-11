Vehicle Fire on Falcon Drive

In what is turning out to be a very busy week for the Fire Department, Licking Fire was just called out for report of a vehicle completely engulfed in flames at Hwy. 63 and Falcon Drive. MSHP also responded. No reports of injuries.
