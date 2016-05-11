What went wrong at TASTC?

By Marie Lasater

Rita Romines had an idea and a passion for animals. In 2006 her dream of starting a world-class no-kill shelter began at Emmett Kelly Days, when she went around with a petition. 800 signatures were obtained that day. A public meeting was held shortly thereafter, with an initial 32 citizens in support of getting a shelter off the ground attending. A Board of Directors was formed, and 20 acres purchased to start construction. Bark Plaza was eventually built 8 years later. Since that beginning, the shelter has not only homed thousands of pets, but has provided veterinary care for many of them.

With a sterling reputation, donations pouring in, The Animal Shelter of Texas County was a treasure of which citizens in Texas County could be very proud. The number of “dumped” dogs and cats was noticeably decreased, and law enforcement had a trusted place to send stray animals.

Review of the Tax Returns

In 2015, the tide seems to have turned. In 2012, the filed 990 tax return listed public support totaling $279,000 with expenses of $113,000, ending in net fund balances of $188,370.

After the first quarter of 2013, Jan Squire left as treasurer, a role assumed by James (Jay) Brown, and more recently by Debbi Lemon. 5 additional part-time staff members were added that year, raising salaries and benefits from $18283 to $83856. Following the first quarter of 2013, former employees have told us that social security installments were not made, but FICA was taken from their check. Even with the added employee expense, contributions and grants totaled 232,951 in 2013, with net fund balances of 291,360 at the end of that year, including $9,108 from fundraising events and $223.843 from gifts and grants. The 2013 tax return shows the addition of $136,766 as a secure mortgage or note.

In 2014, the Form 990 showed total revenues of $132,012, $85,526 from contributions and grants. Further income was listed as shelter income $66,120, Boarding income $1517, misc. $140, unapplied cash $8477, and $8,013 from “all other program service revenue.” $134,128 was also gained from gross sales of inventory, likely from selling some assets. With the 2014 return, salaries and wages had jumped to 138,188 plus $6840 in payroll taxes, slightly under 5%. The bottom line looked good on the 2014 tax return however, because a new asset under land, buildings and equipment was listed as $1,083,500 in the plus column, with resulting net assets of $450,000.00. Without credit for buildings and equipment, the bottom line in 2014 would have resulted in a net loss of $633,111.00.

Why would the tax return list an outstanding loan of over a million dollars as an asset? We posed the question to current treasurer Debbi Lemon, who told us “Glenn Romines said to list it that way on purpose; it would help us to get more loans.” Prior to Lemon taking over as treasurer, tax returns for the shelter were always prepared by lay volunteers, with no CPA oversight.

The 2015 tax return was prepared by Erica Kessler, a qualified CPA. On this return, Total assets are listed at $496,083 and liabilities at $657,948, a net loss of $188,865. For 2015, donations and grants continued to shrink, but were still substantial at $73,691. Salaries and wages continued to rise in 2015, with $157,996 recorded, not including payroll taxes. (Note that Bark Plaza required adding additional employees to staff the facility.)

Bank Foreclosure?

Security Bank of the Ozarks holds the note on Bark Plaza, debt totaling $320,267.54 as of December 31, 2016. At a public meeting held in January, it was discussed that the bank was allowing the shelter to pay interest only on the loan, at least for six months. Security Bank of the Ozarks also lowered the interest rate by 1%. The Licking News contacted Chairman and President Security Bank Dave Barnett to verify a recent report of foreclosure, and although he could not discuss specific details, he told the Licking News, “We are still be happy to work with the shelter and are hopeful a solution can be worked out.”

Layoffs

In response to mounting costs, 5 staff members were laid off last December, and the remaining paid employees released last week. Adding to the financial woes, a recently terminated employee was surprised to learn that The Animal Shelter of Texas County was never a registered employer, so no unemployment benefits would be forthcoming.

Puppies for Parole

For 6 years, the Puppies for Parole program was rated number 1 in the state out of a total of 32 programs. A program that everyone loved is now being decommissioned. Two credible sources we spoke with explained the reason for the demise of what seemed to be a remarkable program. Within the past 3 months, puppies were sent to the program that were infected with parvo, and subsequently died. Another case, a dog with apparent sarcoptic mange according to a seasoned worker, was improperly medicated, making the mange worse. The dog, who is still being medicated was sent on to the program, infecting humans along the way.

We contacted David Owen, Communication Director with the Missouri Department of Corrections regarding the Puppies for Parole Program, and he sent us the following statement: “The Puppies for Parole Program at the South Central Correctional Center enjoyed a long partnership with the Texas County Animal Shelter and more than 350 dogs were given a second chance at adoption because of that partnership. While the department ended its partnership with the Texas County Animal Shelter in December 2016 due to the issues the shelter was facing, the correctional center began a new partnership in November 2016 with Lebanon Claws and Paws to ensure that the program would continue training dogs. The correctional center has been receiving dogs from the shelter in Lebanon, and we hope to continue the success of the program with our new partner.”

There are no ready answers to explain the financial failure of The Animal Shelter of Texas County, a magnificent facility with unprecedented public support. It is hopeful that a closer look at the financials will provide some clues.

Salary Expenses (not including payroll taxes)

2012: $15,512

2013: $74,434

2014: $138,188

2015: $157,996

Gifts, Contributions and Grants

2011: $141,846

2012: $221.858

2013: $232,951

2014: $85,526

2013: $73,691