$1000 reward for information on weapons, ammunition and jewelry stolen from a property in Beulah

By Melissa Gilmour

Staff Writer

melissa@thelickingnews.com

A home burglary committed on Easter Sunday left one homeowner missing a considerable amount of ammunition stolen, as well as firearms, cash, and jewelry. Weapons reported missing include: An AR-15 Rifle with about 20,000 rounds, a 357 revolver, 22 rifle, 410 shotgun, 223 rifle, and an antique pearl handled 22 Mossberg. The Sheriff’s Department is currently investigating the theft, but anyone with information related to the theft is asked to bring their information forward. A $1000 reward is being offered by the victim for information that leads to arrest and conviction.