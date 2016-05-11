12th Annual Licking Downtown 3-on-3 Tournament

By Suzie Blackburn

The 12th annual 3-on-3 Tournament in Licking was held March 17. The St. Patrick’s Day holiday did not affect attendance with 33 teams total signing up; with 12 men teams, six seventh and eighth grade teams, six fifth and sixth grade boys teams, three fifth and sixth grade girls teams, and six third and fourth grade teams.

Placing in the men’s division were:

First place, Pete’s Dragons: James Huff, Chad Gillaspy, Brady Smith, and Dillon Smith.

Second place, Gunslingers: Rawley Gorman, Matt Baker, Scott Werkmeister, and Justin Wantland.

Third place, Flint Tropics: Nathan Wilson, Connor McNew, Kade Coffman, and Blake Kimrey.

Other Winners

Seventh and eighth grade boy’s winners were Cool Kicks from Houston: Korbyn Tune, Garyn Hall, and Wylie Sisco.

Seventh and eighth grade girl’s winners were the Hoopsters from Licking: Kaida Cook, Abbie Sullins, and Macie Sparks.