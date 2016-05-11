12th Annual Licking Downtown 3-on-3 Tournament

By Suzie Blackburn
The 12th annual 3-on-3 Tournament in Licking was held March 17. The St. Patrick’s Day holiday did not affect attendance with 33 teams total signing up; with 12 men teams, six seventh and eighth grade teams, six fifth and sixth grade boys teams, three fifth and sixth grade girls teams, and six third and fourth grade teams.
Placing in the men’s division were:
- First place, Pete’s Dragons: James Huff, Chad Gillaspy, Brady Smith, and Dillon Smith.
- Second place, Gunslingers: Rawley Gorman, Matt Baker, Scott Werkmeister, and Justin Wantland.
- Third place, Flint Tropics: Nathan Wilson, Connor McNew, Kade Coffman, and Blake Kimrey.
Other Winners
- Seventh and eighth grade boy’s winners were Cool Kicks from Houston: Korbyn Tune, Garyn Hall, and Wylie Sisco.
Seventh and eighth grade girl’s winners were the Hoopsters from Licking: Kaida Cook, Abbie Sullins, and Macie Sparks.
- The fifth and sixth grade boy’s winners were the Golden State team from Licking: Austin Stephens, Owen Spencer, and Keyton Cook; with runner-up being Momma’s Boys from Licking: Lake Wade, Carter Sullins, Kannon Buckner, and Rosten Stockard.
- Fifth and sixth grade girl’s winners were the Newburg team: Taylor Brook, Halle Roach, Mary Rosa, and JC Englebrecht.
- Third and fourth grade boy’s winners Goal Hunters from Licking: Conway Adey, Alex Buckner, and Joey Terrill; with runner-up being Big 3 from Licking: Logan Buckner, Mason Myers, and Robbie James.
- Third and fourth grade girl’s winners were the Newburg 2 team from Newburg: Tore Hudson, Jamie Farris, Rebecca Rosa; and runner-ups were the All Stars from Licking: Addison Floyd, Mya Rinne, Aleksey Cook, Jadyn Barnes, and Morgan Sherrill.
- Winner of the Slam-dunk competition was Licking’s own Brady Smith.
