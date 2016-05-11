2016 Private Well Water Testing

The Texas County Health Department ensures public health in a number of ways including well water testing. Last year 159 samples were collected and tested for E. coli & Coliform bacteria. From that analysis 94 samples (59%), were absent of bacteria and considered satisfactory. 65 samples (41%) tested present for coliform bacteria and were considered unsatisfactory. 12 samples (8%) showed the presence of both E. Coli and Coliform bacteria and are unsatisfactory for drinking purposes. That is just a statistical analysis of samples collected and not truly reflective of actual contamination rates in private well water.

These samples are collected for a variety of reasons from just curious or want to make sure water is safe, to having illness and want to eliminate water as possible source. It is required to be tested in foster homes and businesses (lodging, daycare, food establishments) that serve the public but don’t meet public water definitions. The health department offers technical assistance to homeowners regarding sample results, possible health issues and water treatment. These samples are sent to the Missouri State Public Health Lab in Jefferson City and tested using nationally accepted standards. While our office provides the test for free if you want to speed things up or just do it yourself the test kit can be picked up at any county health office and a $10 fee applies. In order to keep this service free we try to do these samples when in your area for other inspections/investigations.

This office also collected 37 water samples where the owner was concerned about issues of color, taste, odor, or just needing treatment information. This test is called a “New Well Series” and provides information on pH, fluoride, nitrate, sulfate, chloride, iron, manganese and lead. Only an environmental public health specialist is allowed to collect these type samples. Five wells tested high for iron and one tested high for lead. All other values were well below suggested limits. Try to keep in perspective that “The Ozarks” is blessed with an abundance of high quality groundwater. The Swiss cheese limestone under us is very karst which provides the rapid recharge of groundwater. This along with poor well construction is what causes our bacteriological issues.

If you desire water testing or have technical questions please contact Ron Gaston at 417-967-4131. Best time to catch me at my desk is between 8-9 A.M. Monday-Friday