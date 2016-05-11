2017 Alumni Banquet – Saturday, May 13

Tickets are on sale now for the 2017 Licking Alumni Banquet and they must be purchased in advance. They are $14.00 each. Tickets purchased after May 5th will be $20.00. You may purchase tickets at City Hall, P. O. Box 89, Licking MO 65542.

When ordering or purchasing tickets, make checks payable to Licking Alumni, include your telephone number, and the year that you graduated so that seating can be reserved. If you are ordering your tickets by mail, please send a self-addressed stamped envelope with your order, and your tickets will be mailed back to you. Please get your tickets as soon as possible, in order to get a count for the caterer.

The Mr. and Miss Senior pageant will be held at the banquet. Anyone having questions may call Sharon Stephens 573-674-2756, or Linda Friend 573-674-3929, or 417-331-9635, or email lindafriend@centurytel.net.