4-D Pawn holds ribbon cutting to celebrate new ownership

By Debbie Dakin

Licking Chamber of Commerce and Matt Sullins, the new owner of 4-D Pawn, held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday, Feb. 11 to celebrate the change in ownership.

Sullins took over ownership of the business at the end of December last year. The business was formerly owned by Steve and Terry Dawson.

“I buy, sell or trade firearms,” said Sullins. “I do consignments and have 60-day lay away. Most firearms I can special order and I can do FFL transfers if you buy a gun on line.”

Besides firearms, 4-D Pawn also offers pay day loans, collateral loans, ammo, and they buy gold. Very soon you will also be able to do equipment rentals there. Sullins will offer everything from regular household power tools to stump grinders, concrete power trowels to generators. He hopes to have the equipment rental up and running by spring.

Steve and Terry Dawson established 4-D Pawn about 20 years ago and Matt is very grateful that they sold the business to him. He noted that Steve was very helpful to him in getting through the beginning process.

“I look forward to doing business and making relationships with the community,” stated Sullins. “I carry a good selection of firearms and I can cover anything from small caliber to large caliber. My prices are very competitive.”

4-D Pawn is open from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. They are open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. They are located at 120 South Main in Licking. The phone number is 573-674-2099.

Matt is very excited about becoming part of Licking’s business community. He stated that if there is any need or service he can help provide, he will do his best to help in any way. He noted that he appreciates how our community helps to keep business thriving in our area. He also stated his appreciation to the Chamber of Commerce and to others in our community who have helped him out as he was getting his business established.

Matt and his wife Kristin have three children, Taylor, Anna and Kolten.