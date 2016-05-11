4-H Shooting Sports Shotgun Awards

Several Texas County 4-H shooting sports shotgun members competed in a three county circuit over the last several months. Receiving medals and trophies at the July 20 banquet held in Lebanon were: L to R: Shelman Coen (Cabool)—3rd place team; Brighton Hutson (Cabool)—Overall intermediate shooter, 1st place team; Levi Garrett (Licking)—2nd place intermediate–Class A, 1st place team; Brayden Smith (Licking)—1st place intermediate–Class A, 1st place team; Case Jones (Houston)—Overall senior shooter, 3rd place team; and Connor Coen (Cabool)—3rd place–Class B, 3rd place team.

Not pictured:

Blaine Shelley & Randall Weatherman (Cabool)—1st place team

Jonathan Hagler (Licking)—3rd place team