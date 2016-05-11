67th Raymondville Picnic – A fun time for all

By Marie Lasater

For 67 years, Raymondville has held its annual picnic, and it is still as popular as ever. People of a certain age remember attending the picnic with their dates, some now spouses, as far back as 1951 when the picnic first began. This year, the picnic was held from June 14–16. Similar to the 2018 Licking PRCA Rodeo, Thursday night was hit by heavy rains, postponing the popular kids games to Friday night.

The favorite rides were back, and with the availability of “all-you-can-ride” armbands, children and adults kept the carnival workers busy. Licking FFA members assisted with the children’s games held in the arena, with the chance to win $10 cash prizes. Bingo, hosted by the Raymondville Fire Department, was held nightly.

The dance floor was full in the evenings, with smiling couples demonstrating their beautifully executed dance moves to the music by Rhubarb Jam on Thursday night, Garold McCoy and South 63 band on Friday night, and Roy Stevenson and the Together Again Band on Saturday. The Country Hoe-Down Square Dancers, who performed Friday night, had so much fun that they came back on Saturday to dance a little more. The open-jig dance contest was won by Don Schweighauser.

Prior to the Saturday evening entertainment, local groups participated in an obstacle race that included six challenges, including the bigfoot race, elephant bowling, “waiter/waiter,” and a tire race. The Texas County 4-H Shooting Sports team barely edged out Licking FFA for first place, taking home $100 plus the blue ribbon, with Licking FFA taking the second place prize of $50 cash and the red ribbon, but only after several tiebreakers with these closely matched teams.

We are looking forward to next year and the upcoming 68th Annual Raymondville Picnic. In the meantime, don’t miss the July 14 Tractor Pull to benefit the Pregnancy Resource Center, and the September 8 Festival of Yesteryear to benefit the Raymondville Volunteer Fire Department, both held in Raymondville at fairgrounds.