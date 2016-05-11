9 traffic fatalities, 0 boating fatalities, 0 drownings over Memorial Day weekend

Missouri State Highway Patrol

Nine people died in traffic crashes over the 2018 Memorial Day weekend. Last year, nine people were killed during the three-day weekend. During the counting period of 6 p.m., Friday, May 25, through 11:59 p.m., Monday, May 28, 2018, the Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated 294 traffic crashes, which included 124 injuries and all eight fatalities. Troopers also arrested 121 people for driving while intoxicated and made 102 drug arrests. During the 2017 Memorial Day holiday weekend, the Patrol investigated 345 traffic crashes, which included 128 injuries and five of the nine fatalities. Over last year’s holiday weekend, troopers arrested 107 people for driving while intoxicated and made 125 drug arrests.

There were zero boating fatalities over the 2018 Memorial Day weekend. Marine operations troopers investigated 12 boating crashes involving 10 injuries. There were no drownings during the 2018 Memorial Day holiday. Marine operations troopers arrested 16 boaters for boating while intoxicated and made 29 drug arrests. There were zero boating fatalities over the 2017 Memorial Day weekend. Troopers investigated 14 boating crashes involving seven injuries. Three people drowned over last year’s Memorial Day holiday. Troopers arrested 20 people for boating while intoxicated and made six drug arrests.

Watercraft operators must consider the effect their actions have on others: Share the waterway and use common sense, good judgment, and courtesy to ensure the safety of all. Life jackets save lives. Wear It!!

Of the nine traffic crash fatalities, eight were investigated by the Patrol. Three fatalities occurred in both the Troop A, Lee’s Summit area, and the Troop C, Weldon Spring area. One fatality occurred in both the Troop D, Springfield area, and Troop H, St. Joseph area. St. Louis County Police Department investigated the remaining fatality.

No traffic fatalities occurred on Friday, May 25, 2018, during the counting period.

The only 100 percent survivable traffic crash is the one that never happens. Make sure everyone in the vehicle is properly restrained in a seat belt or child restraint. Every day as we travel on Missouri’s roadways, we trust that every driver on the road is going to obey the speed limit, pay attention, and drive sober. “Don’t Violate The Trust.” Follow the Patrol on Twitter for the most current news @MSHPTrooperGHQ

NOTE: The fatality statistics in this news release could change if late deaths occur, if other departments report fatal traffic crashes, if a fatality is determined to be a drowning, or if a fatality is determined to be caused by a medical condition after this news release was posted.