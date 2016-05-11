Abounding Hope Church hosts holiday shopping for youngsters

Abounding Hope Church once again hosted their “Holiday Shopping” for youngsters of the community. There were several tables set up with items for kids to choose from. They were able to choose up to five items and get really reasonable gifts for their family members.

Each child made a list of the five they were shopping for and made gift tags for them. A church member served as a helper for each child, parents were asked to wait in a separate room. Other members wrapped the gifts and the child left with gifts ready to be put under the Christmas tree.

“Our prices range from ten cents up to a dollar,” said member and helper Marlene Taylor. “But even if the child has no money we still let them shop. We hope to teach these kids the joy of giving.”

Refreshments were served to the kids and their parents or guardians who brought them. Joyous smiles brightened the faces of the young ones after completing their selections. Church volunteers enjoyed the experience as much as anyone.