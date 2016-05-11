Academy Award Winner’s Granddaughter Competing for the Title of Miss Missouri’s Outstanding Teen

By Leslie Meyer

Social Media Editor

Miss Missouri Outstanding Teen

Petite, adorable, demure and graceful are all adjectives used to describe recording artist and actress Miyoshi Umeki, the only Asian woman to win an Academy Award in an acting category, but to Miss Texas County’s Outstanding Teen Athena Hood, she was simply “Dada-Mom.”

“To the world she was Miyoshi Umeki, Oscar-winning actress and Broadway star,” Athena says. “To us, her family, she was our ‘Dada-Mom’, which was the pet name I gave her at age 2 because she was literally Daddy’s mom. I knew her as my Dada-Mom and to me that was better than any awards or accolades.”

Athena’s grandmother, influenced by Kabuki Theater and American pop music, began singing in nightclubs in Japan before touring with the USO bands after World War II. From 1950 to 1954, the Japanese singer recorded numerous songs for RCA Victor Japan before moving to the United States in 1955 when she signed with Mercury Records. From there, her career blossomed and she was cast in the film, Sayonara, for which she earned the Academy Award in 1958 for best supporting actress.

That same year, Miyoshi was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Leading Actress in a Musical for her performance in the Broadway premiere production of the musical “Flower Drum Song”, where she played Mei-Li. She also appeared in the film adaptation of the musical and was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for Flower Drum Song.

“Her song from Flower Drum Song, ‘A Hundred Million Miracles’ will always be my favorite,” Athena said.

A few years later, Miyoshi earned the part that many fans know and love her for today. She was cast as Mrs. Livingston, the housekeeper, in the Courtship of Eddie’s Father, which aired from 1969 to 1972. She was once again nominated for a Golden Globe for the role. After the series ended, Miyoshi retired from acting.

“Even today,” Athena said, “her career and craft as a singer and actor is still celebrated by fans all over the world.”

Miyoshi’s love of singing was passed down to her granddaughter, who will perform the song, “Don’t Rain on My Parade” on the Miss Missouri’s Outstanding Teen stage. While Miyoshi approached the stage with “complete confidence in herself,” Athena says she likes to take a moment, tell herself that no matter what, it’s going to be ok and take a deep breath before performing her talent.

It appears Athena may have inherited her grandmother’s acting chops as well as her long for music.

“As a little girl, I could fake cry real tears on demand that would fool even my parents,” she said. “So, it’s probably a good guess that something may have rubbed off on me.”

Miyoshi passed away in 2007, but the lessons she taught her family of being kind, grateful and living life to the fullest are always remembered. Athena said whenever a fan approached her grandmother she would always have time for them because she said they helped her provide for her family. Even though she might not be here, Athena can find comfort in Miyoshi’s recordings from the past.

“I consider myself very blessed that I can still hear her and see her in the recorded music and videos available of all of her work,” she said.

During Miss Missouri’s Outstanding Teen competition, Miyoshi’s advice to Athena will still reign true- always pursue your hopes and dreams and always be you.

The Miss Missouri’s Outstanding Teen Pageant will take place June 14 through June 16 at Missouri Military Academy in Mexico. Tickets are available at the Mexico Area Chamber of Commerce office.