Administrative Hearing Commission rules on Sand Mine Stay Hearing

By Melissa Gilmour

Staff Writer

On November 16, the Administrative Hearing Commission of the State of Missouri (AHC) issued a denial for the motion of stay filed by local resident Georgia Merrick. The AHC also ruled on the Department of Natural Resources’ (DNR) motion for involuntary dismissal of the case due to lack of standing and mootness, which was also denied.

Merrick’s notice of appeal, which had been deemed to include a motion of stay, was submitted to the ACH on October 12, 2016. Merrick appealed that a land reclamation permit (Permit) issued by the DNR to Manna Properties LLC (Manna), the company who had filed for the initial permit for a sand mining operation on Cadle Rd. Merrick appeared as an individual without an attorney, and the DNR was represented by Assistant Attorney General Jennifer L. Hernandez and Shawna M. Bligh. The hearing was held on October 31, 2016 and the AHC heard arguments from both the DRN and Merrick.

According to documents issued by the AHC and the DNR, the department requested that the motion of stay be dismissed on the grounds that Merrick’s appeal did not provide proof that she is adversely affected by the decision to grant the permit and therefore the appeal is without standing. The DNR claims in their motion that Merrick’s appeal “fails to allege how she is personally aggrieved or adversely affected the DNR’s issuance of the mining permit to Manna, instead only stating her concern for her community.”

The DNR argued that Merrick has not pled sufficient facts in her appeal to substantiate that she has standing to bring this action. The DRN further argued that Merrick was not timely in her filings of appeals, and that without the evidence to back up the validate her appeal her motion is moot. “The issues of Ms. Merrick’s appeal are moot because there is nothing left for the Commission to decide, and should therefore dismiss the appeal as such.”

In response, the Administrative Hearing Commission stated, “Merrick has raised health and safety issues in her appeal both directly and through the community at large. Accordingly, we deny the Department’s motion for involuntary dismissal for lack of standing and mootness.”

During the hearing before the AHC the Commission found that there was little to no admissible evidence supporting a likelihood that she will prevail with her appeal or that she will be irreparably harmed if the ACH did not grant the stay. Evidence submitted by Merrick was met with objections from the DNR, which the ACH sustained. The order was complete November 16, 2016.