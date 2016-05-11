After 16 years of serving Texas County, Linda Garrett says goodbye

By Debbie Dakin

Linda Garrett has served as District Two Commissioner of Texas County for sixteen years. At the end of this year, she will be stepping down from that position. Garrett chose not to run for re-election this year.

When asked if she has any regrets about stepping down Garrett replied, “Oh yes. Part of me feels guilty. I know the county will be okay but it is hard to walk away. And even though you try not to sacrifice your family, you do. I have two or three meetings per week besides what takes place in the office. I am on two committees that meet in West Plains.”

Garrett added, “My husband has some health issues and I hope we can travel and spend more time with family.”

When asked what inspired her to run for commissioner, Garrett laughed. “My mom always said to vote. I voted and I griped. So I decided to run.”

Back in 2000 when Garrett first began her duties as commissioner, she admitted that she had very little knowledge about county government, and did not know all the aspects of being a commissioner. She stated that she was very fortunate to work with County Clerk Don Troutman who had 20 years of experience in county government.

“Don was willing to share his knowledge with me,” explained Garrett. “There were many times Don and I disagreed on things but we always respected each other. I will always be grateful to him.”

Garrett noted that when she first became commissioner, there were only 9 women commissioners in the state. There are only 15 or 16 at this time. Garrett is the longest serving woman commissioner in Texas County, the next to longest serving commissioner (20 years), and the longest running Republican county official.

When asked what was the accomplishment she was most proud of in her years of service Garrett replied, “The Justice Center. But I can’t take the credit for it, the people saw a need and they made it happen. There have been many changes in Texas County over the last sixteen years. Thanks to the voters in Texas County, we have a Justice Center everyone can be proud of, a nicely remodeled Administrative Building and space for the Texas County 911 Center. We have more than doubled the deputies and jailers than we had in 2000 and they are receiving higher wages than back then. The Sheriff’s Department has newer and more vehicles to patrol our county. The County Clerk’s office has a top of the line voting machine. All the other elected officials have been able to make major improvements to their equipment, software and technical knowledge in their offices.”

“The Commission adopted the Texas County Land Use Plan, that helped to protect the private property rights of their citizens,” continued Garrett. “There are many more changes that have happened since 2000 and I am blessed that I was able to play a small part in these changes.”

The two saddest days for Garrett in her 16-year experience was when she learned that Susan Warkentin, Recorder of Deeds, and Don Troutman, County Clerk had passed away. “These were two very dedicated public servants.”

Garrett noted that there have been disappointments as well. The biggest being all the mandates passed down.

“I told Robert Ross and Jason Smith to stop trying to balance the state’s budget off the county’s back.”

One thing Garrett pointed out that she was against was making the Prosecuting Attorney’s a full-time position.

“It’s nothing against Parke,” said Garrett. “He does a great job and I love him. The point is, the county can’t really afford it. When Mike Anderson was part time the salary was $56,000 a year. When Parke Stevens became full time the salary jumped to 96,000. It has now went to $133,000 and the county has no control over that. The state requires that to be the salary and he is worth every cent of it, it’s just hard for the county to come up with that extra money.”

One of the things Garrett takes pride in is that she has always strived to be fair and treat everyone equal. You might say her motto is “Working together to make a difference.” She believes the people will know that she did that.

“For the past sixteen years I have asked God to give me the wisdom to make the right decisions, the knowledge to implement the decisions and the courage to stand behind the decisions I made,” said Garrett. “I have always loved to help people, meet new people, learn new things and face new challenges. This position has allowed me to do all of these things.”

Garrett wishes to thank God, her family and the citizens of Texas County for allowing her to serve these sixteen years. She noted that she has enjoyed serving and has made many new friends.

“I have made so many friends and have enjoyed working with the other elected officials and all the employees,” said Garrett. I know I will miss them all but I will continue to care about them and their families. On the other hand, I will enjoy spending more time with my family and do some traveling. May God continue to bless Texas County and our country.”

When her co-worker and fellow commissioner John Casey was asked what it was like working with Garrett he replied, “When I was first elected I went in green. Don Troutman was good at explaining things but Linda had 8 years experience and she was very good at explaining things. She is also a caring, people person. She’s an organizer and makes phone calls to people reminding them not to forget meetings. She just takes initiative and does things.”

When asked what will be missed most about Garrett he continued, “Her experience. Linda had a different perspective on things. I think part of it is because she is a woman, partly her faith and partly because of her life experience. But being able to answer questions, she’ll be missed for that knowledge. And we had a good working relationship.”

Commissioner Fred Stenger stated, “ It’s going to be a whole other challenge next year without Linda’s expertise. Those sixteen years of past knowledge was invaluable. It has been an absolute privilege to work with her and she will be missed.”