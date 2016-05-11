By Marie Lasater

Saturday, June 23, the Ozark Mountain Amateur Radio Club participated in radio field day, the climax of the annual week long Amateur Radio Week sponsored by the ARRL, the national association for Amateur Radio.

Local amateur radio operators, or “Hams” as they are commonly called, convened in front of the Pizza Express in Houston, setting up tents and emergency communication displays of a variety of radio transmitters and receivers. As radio requires an electric source, three types of portable and readily deployable solar units were also on display, including a roll-out mat that readily picks up solar rays and a fold up solar notebook that powers a laptop computer.

Any crisis is made worse without communications. From people who get lost hiking, to those cut off by floods, or even the case of Christopher McCandless of Into the Wild fame, who was just one mile from a cable crossing that would have enabled him to get to safety rather than starving to death on a water-locked patch of land. Even in our everyday life, communications are key, and our local amateur radio operators are committed to that goal, bringing a wealth of knowledge that they are willing to share. Kathleen Gilliland, of Bucyrus, benefitted from this knowledge at Saturday’s Field Day, and was able to get assistance with programming her scanner from the helpful Hams.

Operating a ham radio does require an FCC license, and testing is done right here in Texas County at the Pizza Express on S. Sam Houston Blvd. in Houston. Testing consists of three levels that you can schedule at your own pace. The higher the class of license, the more frequencies are available to you. The Ozark Mountain Amateur Radio Club currently has 30–35 members and new folks are always welcomed.

For more information, schedule of testing dates, or to attend a meeting, contact radio club president Willie Adey at 573-674-2174.