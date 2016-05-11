American Legion discusses interest in sponsoring Girls State

By Marie Lasater

Publisher

Following a recent article about a somewhat miraculous achievement when Licking’s American Legion Post #559 was able to sponsor seven young men for the prestigious Boys State program, several girls spoke up. The question posed was “What about the girls? We have several awesome girls who are being denied the opportunity.”

The issue was discussed in depth at the monthly meeting of the American Legion, now held in the VFW building the second Tuesday of each month. With the noble stated goal of “a unique and exciting government-in-action learning program in which American Legion Auxiliary members guide young women to become knowledgeable stewards of freedom, democracy and patriotic citizens,” it unfortunately has been several years since applications have been solicited or received from local female juniors by the American Legion women’s auxiliary that sponsors Girls State.

Our local American Legion Post #559 is interested in sponsoring juniors for both Boys and Girls State for 2019. Discussion was made at the recent meeting regarding fundraising to achieve that goal. It must be noted that tremendous community support was received this year, from both private and community organizations.

Macae Mickens, Missouri Girls State Chairman, encourages female high school juniors to apply. At this year’s Girls State, there were 749 delegates attending. The 2019 Girls State will be held June 23–29, one week after Boys State, at the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg, and an even larger attendance is hoped for.

Application forms are available online now, and they must be completed and printed out by the student after being recommended by a school counselor then signed and approved by the high school principal. Applications from home schoolers will also be considered, but a letter of recommendation and endorsement from a community or civic leader (other than a relative) must accompany the application (i.e., Scout leader, 4-H leader, clergy, local or state elected official); that individual must also sign the application. All other Missouri Girls State eligibility rules remain the same.

The deadline for applications is by mid to late January, and they can be accessed online at www.missourigirlsstate.org/apply. For more information about Girls State, or to inquire about becoming a member of the women’s auxiliary of the American Legion, contact Sally Holland at 573-674-1326.