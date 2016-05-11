American Legion Riders Legacy Ride

Missouri American Legion Riders from all over the state travelled to St. Robert, Mo. on June 23 for the beginning of the Annual Missouri ALR Legacy Ride. The three day ride though the Ozarks and west central Missouri raises money for the Legacy Fund that has provided scholarships to the children of fallen warriors since 9/11, and for those children of veterans that are more than 50% disabled. Approximately 700 miles are covered between June 23 – June 25. Over the past two years, the Legacy Ride has raised $155 thousand, and the 2017 goal is to exceed $100 thousand. This year’s ride included 90 bikes and 130 riders. Licking was fortunate to be on their route, and they rode through town at 1:05 p.m. on Friday, June 23.