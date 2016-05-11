Animal Shelter Holds Public Meeting to Address Concerns

By Marie Lasater

Publisher

At a meeting called by the board of the Animal Shelter of Texas County on Jan. 2, approximately 20 people arrived to ask questions, present their concerns, and offer possible solutions to the financial crisis currently faced by the Animal Shelter.

All in attendance agreed the animal shelter is essential in our community. Not only have the number of dumped dogs and cats roaming the streets decreased, but many people have also found their ideal pet, maybe more than one, at the Shelter.

The largest cost burden borne by the Shelter is Bark Plaza. The facility, built with 17 dog runs at a rental of $20 per day per dog, is simply not able to sustain the cost of employees, supplies, electricity, water and the outstanding loan of $320,267.54. There was mention of previous overspending on the project without proper approval. There are plans to possibly sell, rent, or repurpose Bark Plaza. At any rate, it will be closed and the power and water shut off January 18th, after the last animals with reservations for a stay have departed.

There is also an IRS lien of unpaid taxes of $52,000 in 2014. As part of the financial reorganization, payroll has been cut from 10 to 5 paid employees.

An unnamed CPA from West Plains audited the shelter records last week, and suggested closing down the shelter. As of now, a full audit has not been completed. The Board has inquired into the cost of a full audit, and it is estimated at $5000.00, funds not available at this time. A citizen attending the meeting stated that she is uncomfortable donating more money until she knows how previous donations have been spent. Treasurer Debbie Lemon had the checkbook at the meeting, available for public inspection, but donation records were not provided, with donor anonymity cited.

A former Board member recalled finding envelopes of cash in a desk drawer, assumed to be a donation, and there was discussion of the process for documenting donations. Other recent donors commented they have not received the traditional thank you note previously received after a donation.

While much of the meeting was contentious, with grievances raised on the management of previous fund-raisers, much due to the lack of volunteer support, there was also much discussion on possible funding sources such as grants.

Everyone at the meeting agreed they are appreciative of the work and the tenacity of the volunteer board, currently headed by Vicki Lucky-Powell, VP and acting Chairman. The meeting ended on a positive note with Dorothy Ogden thanking everyone who attended, noting input from new members of the community. Progress is being made, and the debt has been paid down by $30,000 over the past eight months.