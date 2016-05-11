Area banks donate to TCMH Healthcare Foundation

April 7, 2017

Three area banks made donations to the TCMH Healthcare Foundation to help fund the Foundation’s Youth Ambassador Endowed Scholarship Fund.  The donations will be matched dollar for dollar by Community Foundation of the Ozarks as part of the Give Ozarks campaign coming up on May 9.

Landmark Bank donated $250 and the ceremonial check is shown with Wes Murray, TCMH CEO; Curt Hugenot, Landmark Bank Licking branch president; and Jay Gentry, TCMH Healthcare Foundation director. In addition, Legacy Bank and Trust donated $500.00 and Arvest Bank donated $1,000.

 

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

About the Author

Melissa Gilmour
Melissa is the Digital Content Manager and Staff Writer at The Licking News.

Be the first to comment on "Area banks donate to TCMH Healthcare Foundation"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*