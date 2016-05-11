Area banks donate to TCMH Healthcare Foundation

Three area banks made donations to the TCMH Healthcare Foundation to help fund the Foundation’s Youth Ambassador Endowed Scholarship Fund. The donations will be matched dollar for dollar by Community Foundation of the Ozarks as part of the Give Ozarks campaign coming up on May 9.

Landmark Bank donated $250 and the ceremonial check is shown with Wes Murray, TCMH CEO; Curt Hugenot, Landmark Bank Licking branch president; and Jay Gentry, TCMH Healthcare Foundation director. In addition, Legacy Bank and Trust donated $500.00 and Arvest Bank donated $1,000.