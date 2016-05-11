Area elementary schools orientation/open house

By Shari Harris

Co-Publisher

Area elementary schools had their respective open house/orientation nights to prepare students and parents for the transition back to school. Success R-VI, Phelps County R-III, and Raymondville R-VII all resumed school last week.

Success R-VI Elementary School had its back to school orientation night on Aug. 9 to prepare for its first day of school. Superintendent David Russell reported that it was very well attended. Wal-Mart Vision Center provided vision screenings, Ozarks Community Health gave information about dental services, and Spearpoint, LLC, offered school security information to parents. School supplies were purchased for all students with generous donations from the community. This year, the school welcomed new staff including first grade teacher Stacy Fletcher, special education teacher Shannon Smart, cross country coach/nutrition and wellness instructor/para Michelle Wood, and librarian/classroom aide Donna Blankenship. Josh Kumpula assumes multiple duties as assistant administrator, athletic director, art/music/physical education instructor and coach. Cheta Shelton, kindergarten teacher, is the lead teacher this year. School started August 16.

Parents, grandparents, students and teachers met at Phelps County R-III Elementary School Aug. 13, for back to school orientation night. Mr. John Fluhrer, superintendent, greeted the standing-room only crowd, and introduced new staff. Terri Hybie teaching music, Jamie Maderis is the title one instructor, Tim Cantrell and Justin Luttrell join the maintenance crew, Lahne Black has assumed bookkeeping duties, the kitchen welcomes Chasity Boettcher, Christine Brazier is a substitute nurse, and Phelps County Deputy Lori Davis will be returning as the DARE officer. Bus routes will be reduced from five routes to four this year, and bus drivers were available for questions about pickup/dropoff times. The PTO held several fundraisers and were able to purchase school supplies for all students this year. It was a good start to a promising new year at PCR3. Their first day of school was August 15.

Raymondville R-VII sponsored an open house Aug. 14. Dana Buschmann, superintendent/principal, said they had a wonderful turnout. It was an opportunity for teachers to greet students and their parents. All school supplies were provided this year by the Community Crossroads Church, which sponsored a giveaway to Raymondville school students Aug. 11. New teachers this year will include Lisa Thomas, first grade; Alyssa Wildhaber, second grade; and Alan Thomas, third grade. They started classes August 16.