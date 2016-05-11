Athena Hood goes to Washington, D.C.

Competing against 160 entrants for the position, Athena Hood was selected to represent Missouri on the NRECA Youth Leadership Council (YLC). Just one student from each state is selected and they will return to Washington, D.C., in July for a leadership workshop that will focus on the electric cooperative industry.

The purpose of the YLC conference is to build leadership and public speaking skills, and to enhance the delegates’ knowledge of the energy industry and the cooperative form of business. These students will also make presentations at their statewide and local cooperative annual meetings.

Members of the YLC play an important role during NRECA’s Annual Meeting the following spring. Not only are the YLC members recognized on stage, they have a hands-on experience with virtually every facet of the meeting, including the resolutions process and helping cooperative members communicate with their legislators.

Youth Leadership Council members leave more poised, confident, and a better-developed leader with a strong determination to improve their communities, making our country a better place. Further, they leave having built life-long friendships with other student leaders from across the country.

Congratulations to Athena Hood, for representing not only Licking, but also our state!