Atkinson arrested for burglary/assault

By Scott Lindsey

Police Chief

Licking Police Department

On August 17, at approximately 7:40 p.m., Licking police officers were dispatched to an apartment on Brooke Street for a report of a disturbance. Upon arriving the complainant reported a female subject had forced her way into his residence in an attempt to assault another male that was a guest.

The female who was identified as Jasmine N. Atkinson was located at her apartment in the same complex. When officers attempted to arrest Atkinson, she resisted and assaulted an officer. After being placed in a patrol car Atkinson continued to be combative and kicked the windshield of the car, causing it to crack.

Jasmine N. Atkinson, age 23, of Licking was arrested for first-degree burglary, resisting arrest, third-degree assault of a law enforcement officer, second-degree property damage, peace disturbance, and third-degree domestic assault. Atkinson was transported to the Texas County Jail and is being held on a $250,000 bond.

An officer, who received minor injuries during the arrest, was treated and released from Texas County Memorial Hospital and returned to duty.

The above information is just a mere accusation, and is not evidence of guilt. Evidence in support of any charges must be presented before a court of competent jurisdiction whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.