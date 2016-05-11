Auditor Galloway announces start of Texas County government audit

Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway announced today that her office has begun a regularly scheduled audit of the government of Texas County, located in southern Missouri. Audit staff is on-site in the Texas County seat of Houston, and Auditor Galloway encouraged citizens to submit concerns or information through the dedicated hotline.

Individuals with information for consideration in this or any audit may contact the State Auditor’s Whistleblower Hotline at 800-347-8597 or by emailing moaudit@auditor.mo.gov. Information can also be submitted anonymously online at auditor.mo.gov/hotline.

The county’s most recent audit was issued in October of 2014 and received an overall performance rating of poor.